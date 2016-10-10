menu

Green Day Coming to 1STBANK Center in April

Brian Wilson and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Green Day Coming to 1STBANK Center in April

Monday, October 10, 2016 at 2:11 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Green Day (seen here at the Pepsi Center in 2009) headlines the 1STBANK Center in April.
Green Day (seen here at the Pepsi Center in 2009) headlines the 1STBANK Center in April.
Aaron Thackeray
A A

Green Day, which just released Revolution Radio last Friday, will be coming the to 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, April 5 as part of the band's North American tour, which kicks off in Phoenix in March. Against Me! will open the show. 

Related Stories

Pre-sale tickets go on sale for Idiot Nation fan club members on Wednesday, October 12 at 9 a.m. while general public tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. VIP packages will also be available. 

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
1STBANK Center
More Info
More Info

11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020

303-410-0700

www.1stbankcenter.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >