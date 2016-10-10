Green Day Coming to 1STBANK Center in April

Green Day (seen here at the Pepsi Center in 2009) headlines the 1STBANK Center in April. Aaron Thackeray

Green Day, which just released Revolution Radio last Friday, will be coming the to 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, April 5 as part of the band's North American tour, which kicks off in Phoenix in March. Against Me! will open the show.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale for Idiot Nation fan club members on Wednesday, October 12 at 9 a.m. while general public tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. VIP packages will also be available.