Gregory Alan Isakov Drops Single From First Full-Length Album in Five Years

Colorado singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov's fans have been waiting a long time for him to put out new material.
Sure, there was Gregory Alan Isakov With the Colorado Symphony, a twelve-song collaboration between the folk musician and the orchestra that came out in 2016. But that retread old material.
Today, July 10, Isakov announced his first full-length album in half a decade. Evening Machines will be released October 5.
Fans should be elated at the news, especially if they listen to "Chemicals," the debut single from the record, a straightforward folk-rock number with mumbled vocals, a falsetto chorus and the hum of a tape machine undergirding his earnest lyrics. The song is pure Isakov: as moody as dusk, lonesome but not without hope.
Isakov, who is a Boulder County farmer by day and a musician by night, describes the recording process in a statement, “I’d work really hard into the night. A lot of times I would find myself in the light of all these VU meters and the tape machine glow, so that’s where the title came from. I recorded mostly at night, when I wasn’t working in the gardens. It doesn't matter if it’s summer or winter, morning or afternoon, this music always feels like evening to me.”
Isakov will be touring in support of the album, headlining the Edmonton Folk Festival on August 11 and 12, Red Rocks on September 30, and wrapping up in the United Kingdom on December 9.
Find more details on his tour below:
August 11-12—Edmonton, AB—Edmonton Folk Festival
August 25—Fayetteville, AR—Fayetteville Roots Festival
September 21—Jackson, WY—Pink Garter Theatre*
September 22—Bozeman, MT—Emerson Center for Arts & Culture*
September 23—Missoula, MT—The Wilma*
September 24—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory†
September 25—Spokane, WA—Big Crosby Theater†
September 26—Billings, MT—Pub Station Ballroom*
September 30—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡
October 4—Salt Lake City, UT—Eccles Theater
October 5—San Francisco, CA—TBA
October 6—San Francisco, CA—TBA
October 8—Portland, OR—Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with the Oregon Symphony
October 9—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre
October 10—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom
October 12—Chico, CA—Senator Theater
October 13—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater
October 14—San Diego, CA—Music Box
October 16—Los Angeles, CA—Theatre at Ace Hotel
October 18—Austin, TX—Emo’s
October 19—Dallas, TX—Granada Theater
October 20—Kansas City, MO—The Truman KC
November 2—Omaha, NE—Sokol Auditorium
November 3—Iowa City, IA—Englert Theatre§
November 4—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s
November 5—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue
November 7—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre
November 8—Toronto, ON—Mod Club
November 9—Montreal, QC—L’Astral
November 10—Hartford, CT—Infinity Hall
November 11—Washington, DC—9:30 Club
November 12—New York, NY—Irving Plaza
November 14—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer
November 15—Brooklyn, NY—Warsaw
November 16—Boston, MA—Royale
November 17— Boston, MA—Royale
November 20—Brussels, Belgium—Orangerie Botanique
November 21—Hamburg, Germany—Uebel & Gefaehrlich
November 23—Oslo, Norway—John Dee
November 24—Stockholm, Sweden—Nalen
November 25—Copenhagen, Denmark—VEGA
November 27—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso
November 29—Berlin, Germany—Passionkirche Kreuzberg
November 30—Cologne, Germany—Gloria
December 1—Zurich, Switzerland—Mascotte
December 2—Paris, France—La Maroquinerie
December 4—London, UK—O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
December 5—Bristol, UK—SWX
December 7—Dublin, Ireland—Academy
December 8—Glasgow, Scotland—Saint Luke’s
December 9—Manchester, UK—Academy 3
Gregory Alan Isakov, Sunday, September 30, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, $46 to $75.
