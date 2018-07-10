Gregory Alan Isakov Drops Single From First Full-Length Album in Five Years

Colorado singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov's fans have been waiting a long time for him to put out new material.

Sure, there was Gregory Alan Isakov With the Colorado Symphony, a twelve-song collaboration between the folk musician and the orchestra that came out in 2016. But that retread old material.

Today, July 10, Isakov announced his first full-length album in half a decade. Evening Machines will be released October 5.

Fans should be elated at the news, especially if they listen to "Chemicals," the debut single from the record, a straightforward folk-rock number with mumbled vocals, a falsetto chorus and the hum of a tape machine undergirding his earnest lyrics. The song is pure Isakov: as moody as dusk, lonesome but not without hope.

Isakov, who is a Boulder County farmer by day and a musician by night, describes the recording process in a statement, “I’d work really hard into the night. A lot of times I would find myself in the light of all these VU meters and the tape machine glow, so that’s where the title came from. I recorded mostly at night, when I wasn’t working in the gardens. It doesn't matter if it’s summer or winter, morning or afternoon, this music always feels like evening to me.”

Isakov will be touring in support of the album, headlining the Edmonton Folk Festival on August 11 and 12, Red Rocks on September 30, and wrapping up in the United Kingdom on December 9.

Find more details on his tour below:

August 11-12—Edmonton, AB—Edmonton Folk Festival

August 25—Fayetteville, AR—Fayetteville Roots Festival

September 21—Jackson, WY—Pink Garter Theatre*

September 22—Bozeman, MT—Emerson Center for Arts & Culture*

September 23—Missoula, MT—The Wilma*

September 24—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory†

September 25—Spokane, WA—Big Crosby Theater†

September 26—Billings, MT—Pub Station Ballroom*

September 30—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡

October 4—Salt Lake City, UT—Eccles Theater

October 5—San Francisco, CA—TBA

October 6—San Francisco, CA—TBA

October 8—Portland, OR—Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with the Oregon Symphony

October 9—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre

October 10—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

October 12—Chico, CA—Senator Theater

October 13—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater

October 14—San Diego, CA—Music Box

October 16—Los Angeles, CA—Theatre at Ace Hotel

October 18—Austin, TX—Emo’s

October 19—Dallas, TX—Granada Theater

October 20—Kansas City, MO—The Truman KC

November 2—Omaha, NE—Sokol Auditorium

November 3—Iowa City, IA—Englert Theatre§

November 4—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s

November 5—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

November 7—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre

November 8—Toronto, ON—Mod Club

November 9—Montreal, QC—L’Astral

November 10—Hartford, CT—Infinity Hall

November 11—Washington, DC—9:30 Club

November 12—New York, NY—Irving Plaza

November 14—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer

November 15—Brooklyn, NY—Warsaw

November 16—Boston, MA—Royale

November 17— Boston, MA—Royale

November 20—Brussels, Belgium—Orangerie Botanique

November 21—Hamburg, Germany—Uebel & Gefaehrlich

November 23—Oslo, Norway—John Dee

November 24—Stockholm, Sweden—Nalen

November 25—Copenhagen, Denmark—VEGA

November 27—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso

November 29—Berlin, Germany—Passionkirche Kreuzberg

November 30—Cologne, Germany—Gloria

December 1—Zurich, Switzerland—Mascotte

December 2—Paris, France—La Maroquinerie

December 4—London, UK—O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

December 5—Bristol, UK—SWX

December 7—Dublin, Ireland—Academy

December 8—Glasgow, Scotland—Saint Luke’s

December 9—Manchester, UK—Academy 3

Gregory Alan Isakov, Sunday, September 30, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, $46 to $75.