  MVN

Gregory Alan IsakovEXPAND
Gregory Alan Isakov
Brandon Marshall

Gregory Alan Isakov Will Bring His Magic to Red Rocks

Westword Staff | February 20, 2018 | 9:56am
AA

Gregory Alan Isakov has announced that he'll play a Red Rocks date in 2018. The Colorado-based indie-folk crooner will be joined by singer-songwriter Patty Griffin.

The concert will take place on Sunday, September 30, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets, $38.95 to $75, go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Westword reviewed a previous Isakov Red Rocks show. Here's what Chris Walker wrote:

"Unlike at many Red Rocks shows, the conclusion of Isakov’s encore was not met with an immediate eruption of cheers and whistling, but instead with what was perhaps the most magical moment of the evening, however brief: complete silence.

"Awestruck, the audience was almost left blinking in confusion, like a spell had been lifted and only now did they realize it was all over. Cheers quickly replaced the silence. But what remained was a shared sense of having experienced something profound, as if witnessing the folk singer-songwriter’s first headlining performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday night had bonded us together."

Read the full review here.

