Gregory Alan Isakov Will Bring His Magic to Red Rocks

Gregory Alan Isakov has announced that he'll play a Red Rocks date in 2018. The Colorado-based indie-folk crooner will be joined by singer-songwriter Patty Griffin.

The concert will take place on Sunday, September 30, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets, $38.95 to $75, go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.