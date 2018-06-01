Bassist John Grigsby's Debut Album Nods to Surrealists

Long before John Grigsby played bass for Gregory Alan Isakov, Dragondeer, Otis Taylor and many other local acts, he was a guitarist who wrote songs and sang. But he wanted to make a living at it, and early on, he realized that bands were more in need of a bassist than a guitar player, so he ended up playing bass in mostly funk and jazz acts.

“While I still love playing in those genres, I've also been moving back toward rock and folk,” Grigsby says. “I love supporting and playing with a variety of musicians, and at this point in my life, I feel like I also want to develop my own voice. This album is a collection of music that I’ve enjoyed creating and listening to, while hoping that it would resonate with others.”

That album is Nothing Is New, his excellent debut solo recording that he’ll release on June 1. Grigsby says he’s written and recorded a lot of his own music over the years but never released any of it. He says the album’s title is taken from the song “Forget Toulouse-Lautrec,” which includes the lines, “Now we’ve all got robots for that/Hand drawn cigarettes/Disintegrating cardboard silhouettes.”