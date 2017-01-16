Gregory Alan Isakov's Dad Beams As His Son Plays With the Colorado Symphony
|
Gregory Alan Isakov plays with the Colorado Symphony.
Brandon Marshall
Nissen Isakov and his wife flew from Philadelphia to Denver, Thursday afternoon, to watch their son, Gregory Alan Isakov, perform two sold-out nights with the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall. Isakov, a Boulder-based singer songwriter, has gained a considerable following over the past decade for his yearning lyricism and sweet, lowdown stage presence.
Celebrating the 2016 release of the album, Gregory Alan Isakov With the Colorado Symphony, the eighty member ensemble performed steadily, adding backbone and flourish to Isakov’s songs. His bandmates periodically hopped out of their seats, brandishing their instruments, to punctuate his unmistakably beautiful croon. Nissen sat rapt, beaming in adoration for his son. At intermission, the father, clad in a bright pink sweater, walked the rows, hugging crew members, friends and his son’s fans, warmly accepting their praise of the performance.
|
Gregory Alan Isakov and conductor Christopher Dragon
Brandon Marshall
Johannesburg born, Nissen immigrated with his family, to the United States, in the mid-80s, in the last years of apartheid. South Africa’s political landscape was in flux, and he wanted to move, to try out an idea he had for an electronic engineering business. Now, more than 30 years later, his Pennsylvania-based company makes electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference noise suppression filters for commercial and military use. While his profession revolves around the elimination of noise, Nissen couldn’t get enough of his son’s music.
Later, at the wrap party, at the Four Seasons, downtown, symphony members cradled mugs of hot tea, while Nissen spoke passionately with the show’s wild-haired conductor, Christopher Dragon, about the evening’s performance. As the festivities wound down, Nissen said to a young musician, “You know, I think you were better tonight. You were very good last night, but, you know, there’s something about tonight that had a bit more magic.”
Related Event
-
Thu., Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. and Fri., Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Related Location
14th St & Curtis St.
Denver, CO 80202
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Demun Jones
TicketsThu., Jan. 19, 8:30pm
-
Greeley Blues Jam
TicketsFri., Jan. 20, 7:00pm
-
KS 107.5 Snow Show
TicketsSat., Jan. 21, 7:30pm
-
"Hopeless Romantics"
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!