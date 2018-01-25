Grumpy Uncle Joined Kalyn Heffernan for Open Music Session

Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event on Friday, February 2, showcasing the talents of California-raised electro-pop local musician Poppet, plus comedian Anthony Armstrong and food by Sexy Pizza.

The November Open Music Session welcomed the quite brilliant experimental hip-hop artist Grumpy Uncle, alongside Kalyn Heffernan of Wheelchair Sports Camp. It frankly made for a thrilling vocal pairing. Both have a distinctive, intelligent and razor-sharp delivery that, when smashed together, is spellbinding. "Last to Sleep, First to Rise" is a great example: Grumpy Uncle introduces it by saying that he works hard and doesn't get a lot of sleep; rather, he stays awake until the work is done. On this evidence, it's totally worth it.