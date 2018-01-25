 


Kalyn Heffernan
Kalyn Heffernan
Brandon Marshall

Grumpy Uncle Joined Kalyn Heffernan for Open Music Session

Brett Callwood | January 25, 2018 | 7:28am
Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event on Friday, February 2, showcasing the talents of California-raised electro-pop local musician Poppet, plus comedian Anthony Armstrong and food by Sexy Pizza.

The November Open Music Session welcomed the quite brilliant experimental hip-hop artist Grumpy Uncle, alongside Kalyn Heffernan of Wheelchair Sports Camp. It frankly made for a thrilling vocal pairing. Both have a distinctive, intelligent and razor-sharp delivery that, when smashed together, is spellbinding. "Last to Sleep, First to Rise" is a great example: Grumpy Uncle introduces it by saying that he works hard and doesn't get a lot of sleep; rather, he stays awake until the work is done. On this evidence, it's totally worth it.

"My New Shoes" is about an extravagant purchase of an expensive pair of shoes. Grumpy Uncle describes it as a "happy-go-lucky" song, and it's certainly a joy to listen to.

About Open Music Sessions: Every month, Westword joins Open Media Foundation and Greater Than Collective to bring you Open Music Sessions, a video series aimed at introducing people to bands and providing context for their music. Every First Friday, we bring a band to the Open Media Foundation studio at Seventh and Kalamath and record a performance. In addition to broadcasting the show live on the Denver Open Media TV stations (Comcast channels 56, 57 and 219), we edit the clips for certain songs. You'll also find additional information about the band and the recordings of individual instruments on select songs, which you are welcome to download in order to create remixes or simply to learn more about the way the music is constructed.

