Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Guerrilla Fanfare

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best musicians to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire asking about their music and for their opinions of the local scene.

Here's what Guerrilla Fanfare has to say.



Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

Guerrilla Fanfare: We want everyone know that we are all about inclusive music making, and finding ways to reach and impact everyone for whom we play. We intentionally include a diversity of music ranging from hip-hop all the way to Latin fusion dance. Our goal is always audience enjoyment and participation; we strive to make an impact through our performances.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

We have musicians that come from all over the Denver/Metro area and have various backgrounds that are reflected in our music making. As Denver is an eclectic combination of many different cultures, we too are a unique blend of genres influenced by our backgrounds.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 – good and bad?

Getting to venues, parking, accessibility (especially for large instruments) and being visible to the public are issues with which musicians struggle in the Denver area. On the flip side, we are lucky that the Denver scene is receptive to diverse music and there is almost always an appreciative audience to be found if you look hard enough.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

We wish there were more frequent opportunities to perform, especially in a situation where the audience can view for free, and there is a flat guarantee offered to the artists.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

We are excited to share our music with the Denver music scene: the other musicians and bands, the awesome fans and music lovers and people who have no idea about brass bands. For those, we hope they leave our performance with a positive impression of our genre and type of music.

Guerrilla Fanfare will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Stoney's Main, 1111 Lincoln Street. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.