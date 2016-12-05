Guns N' Roses Announces Denver Date in August 2017

Slash and Axl Rose team up again. Katarina Benzova

Since Guns N' Roses frontman Alx Rose reunited with original guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan at Coachella in April, the band has gone on to to hit the road with the Not in This Lifetime Tour, which stops at Sports Authority Field on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. The tour sold over 2 million tickets in 2016 with 25 shows in less than two months. The band's current lineup also includes keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Tickets ($25-$250) for the general public go on sale Saturday, December 10, at 10 a.m., and Citi cardmembers can buy pre-sale tickets starting on Thursday, December 8, at 10 a.m.