Behind the Scenes of Guns N' Roses Stage Production

Some of the 6400 chairs that will be have to be moved after the Guns N' Roses show.

After Guns N' Roses plays it three-plus hour concert on Wednesday night, the 6,400 chairs installed for the show on the floor of Sports Authority Field at Mile High will have to be moved and moved fast.

"They’re in the way," says Guns N' Roses production manager Dale Skjerseth the day before the third stop on the North American leg of the band's Not in This Lifetime tour. "They all have to be gone in 30 minutes. The chairs are the biggest nuisance."