Behind the Scenes of Guns N' Roses Stage Production

After Guns N' Roses plays it three-plus hour concert on Wednesday night, the 6,400 chairs installed for the show on the floor of Sports Authority Field at Mile High will have to be moved and moved fast.
"They’re in the way," says Guns N' Roses production manager Dale Skjerseth the day before the third stop on the North American leg of the band's Not in This Lifetime tour. "They all have to be gone in 30 minutes. The chairs are the biggest nuisance."
It's not the hundred person crew or the fifteen production trucks that transport the steel used in the massive stage structures, the sound gear, the lights and the ginormous fireworks display that's worrying Skjerseth. It's the chairs. And he should know what to worry about. He's been touring all sorts of bands from clubs to stadium acts since 1979. At the top of his list: the Rolling Stones.
Guns N' Roses production manager Dale Skjerseth.
Skjerseth has even been on the road with Guns N' Roses before, on the Use Your Illusion tour from 1990 to '93, and he says the difference between now and then is that everybody is a lot older – and smarter.
"We’ve all have great experiences between then and now and learned," he says. "And we’ve all learned a lot from how to do it."
Below is a sneak peak of what the setup is going to look like at the Wednesday, August 2 Guns N' Roses show at Sports Authority Stadium. For more information and tickets, go to Sports Authority Stadium online.
