Daryl Hall & John OatesEXPAND
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Mick Rock

Hall and Oates and Train Announce Denver Concert

Westword Staff | January 22, 2018 | 9:30am
Daryl Hall and John Oates announced today, January 22, that they will be joining forces with Train to co-headline a 2018 summer tour.

The tour will start May 1 in Sacramento and conclude August 11 in Seattle, making a stop at Denver's Pepsi Center on Thursday, May 10, at 7 p.m.

Tickets, starting at $29.50, go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 29, at Live Nation.

