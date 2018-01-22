Hall and Oates and Train Announce Denver Concert

Daryl Hall and John Oates announced today, January 22, that they will be joining forces with Train to co-headline a 2018 summer tour.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The tour will start May 1 in Sacramento and conclude August 11 in Seattle, making a stop at Denver's Pepsi Center on Thursday, May 10, at 7 p.m.
Tickets, starting at $29.50, go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 29, at Live Nation.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!