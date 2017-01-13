Harmony Street Series in Five Points Fosters Community Through Music
|
Mary Louise Lee performs at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library as part of the Harmony Street concert series.
Brandon Marshall
Once dubbed the "Harlem of the West," the Five Points neighborhood has a rich music history and was once home to clubs that brought in many a legend, from Duke Ellington and Nat King Cole to Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk. While the Five Points Jazz Festival helps celebrate that tradition every year, starting in February, the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library launches its Harmony Street free concert series to also honor the neighborhood's legacy while fostering community through music with jazz, gospel and world artists.
Famed local jazz pianist Purnell Steen performs with his trio and singer Myra Warren at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11.
Bluez House, a high-energy band fronted by gospel singers, performs at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
Mary Louise Lee, wife of Mayor Michael Hancock and an accomplished R&B, soul and contemporary jazz singer, performs at 3:30 p.m. on April 8.
University of Colorado faculty members Tom Riis and Austin Okigbo host a sing-along featuring African and American favorites at 3:30 p.m. on May 13.
