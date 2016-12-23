Heavy Metal X-Mas Will Spread Holiday Jeer Tonight at Black Sky Brewery

While most of the merry masses welcome an overweight, middle-aged stranger dressed in a red-and-white suit into their homes this time of year, another crew will be worshiping Krampus, the cloven-hooved man-beast.

If Krampus is more your speed, Black Sky Brewery and Resident Rock Star magazine have you covered this holiday season with their Very Metal X-Mas Party, where the metal bands Angelic Desolation, Wodens Wrath and The Butchering will belt out crusty carols all night long.

Bring your young headbangers to the first part of the sinful soiree, an all-ages affair where you and your little ones can grab a pic with Heavy Metal Santa, who is sure to strike power poses and pass out bad advice for kids and elder metal-heads alike.

When the clock strikes nine, the children must be shuffled out of the bar so that the diabolical festivities can begin. While Krampus may make an appearance, the organizers aren't making any promises. What is certain, though, is that the sadistic Santa’s scantily-clad helpers, the Metal Maidens, will be in attendance.

The event is for all ages from 7-9 p.m. and adults-only from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday, December 23, at Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Drive. The venue requests a $5 donation at the door.