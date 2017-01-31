menu

Here's When Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Will Play With Kings of Leon

Five Ways to Save Money on Concert Tickets in Denver


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here's When Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Will Play With Kings of Leon

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats performed the first of two sold-out nights at the Ogden Theatre on December 16, 2016.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats performed the first of two sold-out nights at the Ogden Theatre on December 16, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
A A

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats keep getting bigger and bigger. With the confirmation of tour dates with Kings of Leon (assuming that the band doesn't get sick or find another reason to cancel, which makes its fans mercilessly irate), Rateliff has leaped from playing small bars overseas to large venues and festivals.

Related Stories

He's performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, CONAN and The Late Late Show With James Corden. His album has sold more than 640,000 copies. His earnest, catchy, neo-soul song "S.O.B." played on radio stations nationwide and graced many ads.

The joint tour starts in March and ends in September right here in Colorado with one already sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and another at Jazz Aspen.

Below are the dates:

March 3 Perth, Australia Perth International Arts Festival
March 4 Albany, Australia Great Southern Festival
March 7 Newtown, Australia Enmore Theatre
March 8 Brisbane, Australia The Tivoli Brisbane
March 9 Melbourne, Australia Seaworks (Shindig By The Sea)
April 19 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine
April 20 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
April 21 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
April 22-23 Charleston, SC High Water Festival
April 23 Charlotte, NC Tuck Fest
April 25 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre
April 26 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheater
April 28 New Orleans, LA Sugar Mill
April 30 Fort Worth, TX Fortress Festival
May 26-28 Boston, MA Boston Calling
July 6 London, United Kingdom Hyde Park*
July 14-16 Louisville, KY Forecastle
July 26 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center†
July 28 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center†
July 29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena†
August 1 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre†
August 2 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center†
August 5 Syracuse NY Lakeview Amphitheater†
August 6 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts†
August 9 Toronto, Canada Budweiser Stage†
August 11 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center†
August 14 Clarkston, MI DTE energy Music Theatre†
August 16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center†
August 18 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion†
August 19 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center†
August 24 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre†
August 26 Quincy, WA The Gorge†
August 28 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 2 Aspen, CO Jazz Aspen

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >