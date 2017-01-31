Here's When Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Will Play With Kings of Leon

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats performed the first of two sold-out nights at the Ogden Theatre on December 16, 2016. Miles Chrisinger

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats keep getting bigger and bigger. With the confirmation of tour dates with Kings of Leon (assuming that the band doesn't get sick or find another reason to cancel, which makes its fans mercilessly irate), Rateliff has leaped from playing small bars overseas to large venues and festivals.

He's performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, CONAN and The Late Late Show With James Corden. His album has sold more than 640,000 copies. His earnest, catchy, neo-soul song "S.O.B." played on radio stations nationwide and graced many ads.

The joint tour starts in March and ends in September right here in Colorado with one already sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and another at Jazz Aspen.

Below are the dates:

March 3 Perth, Australia Perth International Arts Festival

March 4 Albany, Australia Great Southern Festival

March 7 Newtown, Australia Enmore Theatre

March 8 Brisbane, Australia The Tivoli Brisbane

March 9 Melbourne, Australia Seaworks (Shindig By The Sea)

April 19 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine

April 20 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

April 21 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

April 22-23 Charleston, SC High Water Festival

April 23 Charlotte, NC Tuck Fest

April 25 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre

April 26 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheater

April 28 New Orleans, LA Sugar Mill

April 30 Fort Worth, TX Fortress Festival

May 26-28 Boston, MA Boston Calling

July 6 London, United Kingdom Hyde Park*

July 14-16 Louisville, KY Forecastle

July 26 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center†

July 28 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center†

July 29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena†

August 1 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre†

August 2 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center†

August 5 Syracuse NY Lakeview Amphitheater†

August 6 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts†

August 9 Toronto, Canada Budweiser Stage†

August 11 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center†

August 14 Clarkston, MI DTE energy Music Theatre†

August 16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center†

August 18 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion†

August 19 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center†

August 24 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre†

August 26 Quincy, WA The Gorge†

August 28 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 2 Aspen, CO Jazz Aspen

