Historic Elitch Theatre Hosts First Major Concert in Decades

In 2006, following the receipt of $5 million in federal, state and city grants as well as private donations, restoration work began on the exterior of the historic Elitch Theatre, which turned 125 last year. Five year later, work started on the interior; that was completed in 2014. And although the theater opened that summer for its first public events in fourteen years, it hasn't hosted a major concert since 1996.

Face Vocal Band, Hazel Miller Band and Chris Daniels & the Kings will be part of the first big show at the theater in two decades: The Elitch Theatre Festival, or ET Fest, will go from 6 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, August 26; tickets are $35.