Hooks of Zeds Dead Will Paint Globe Hall at Today's DeadBeats Popup

The electronic music duo Zeds Dead brings spectacle wherever it goes. And before this week's two-night stand at Red Rocks for the fifth incarnation of Deadrocks, Zachary Rapp-Rovan, better known as Hooks, will be keeping another tradition alive: painting a wall on one of AEG talent buyer Scott Campbell's independently owned bars.

"I always like to paint anywhere I go,” Hooks told Westword in 2015. “When I’m traveling, it’s cool to leave your mark on a place.”