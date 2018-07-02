 


Zeds Dead returns to Red Rocks for two nights.
Miles Chrisinger

Hooks of Zeds Dead Will Paint Globe Hall at Today's DeadBeats Popup

Kyle Harris | July 2, 2018 | 8:45am
The electronic music duo Zeds Dead brings spectacle wherever it goes. And before this week's two-night stand at Red Rocks for the fifth incarnation of Deadrocks, Zachary Rapp-Rovan, better known as Hooks, will be keeping another tradition alive: painting a wall on one of AEG talent buyer Scott Campbell's independently owned bars.

"I always like to paint anywhere I go,” Hooks told Westword in 2015. “When I’m traveling, it’s cool to leave your mark on a place.”

Hooks has been involved in graffiti since he was a young hip-hop fan, starting by spray-painting trains. Creating visual art is almost as important to him as the music he puts out through Zeds Dead's label, DeadBeats.

"In the past, he has painted the wall at Larimer Lounge," says Campbell. "But the last two years he’s done the wall at Globe Hall."

This free event, dubbed the DeadBeats Popup, will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. today, July 2, at Globe Hall, where the duo will be peddling its merch as Hooks paints the wall; food, coffee and music will all be available.

All that's before Zeds Dead takes to the Red Rocks stage tonight; that concert starts at 5 p.m. and includes performances by G Jones, EKALI, Psymbionic, Mad Zach, DNMO and Special Guest 1000 Volts. The second night of Deadlocks starts at 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 3, and will include performances by Rusko, EPROM, Habstrakt, Um.., and Chuurch.

For more information and to get tickets for the concerts, go to the Red Rocks website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

