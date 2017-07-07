menu

WTF is rock 'N' roll? Hot Apostles Are a Shining Example

Rotten Reputation's Headless Mascot Nancy Wards Away and Attracts Sexism


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

WTF is rock 'N' roll? Hot Apostles Are a Shining Example

Friday, July 7, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Tom Murphy
Hot Apostles
Hot Apostles
Leslie Van Stelten
A A

WTF is rock 'N' roll? is the latest album from Denver's Hot Apostles. The record's title is a fitting question for the band's guitarist Tay Hamilton to raise. He has been asking what constitutes rock and roll since he was a kid raised by parents who loved rock and a dad who played guitar in ’70s bands.

“When I was a kid, my dad was a vendor on a car lot,” says Hamilton. “[In around] ’97, he told a co-worker, 'My son got a new guitar.' The guy was really into hip-hop and electronic music at that time, and he asked, 'They still make guitars?' There are young people that don't know much about what rock and roll is. So it's kind of exciting to be a rock-and-roll band at this time.”

What constitutes rock and roll has evolved since its inception in the late 1940s and early 1950s, but one thing that has always characterized the art form is its rebellious attitude.

Related Stories

“There are non-rock musicians and non-rock bands that have written some pretty rock-and-roll songs and put on some pretty rock-and-roll shows,” says Hamilton. “The rebellious nature of the music gives it that. [Musicians are rebellious at heart.] If you're on tour, you're not doing a day job; you're not going to college. You're getting on the road playing shows every night. You may be successful, but probably not. But you're doing what you want to do and going against the grain.”

When Hot Apostles launched in 2012, it wasn't as loud as it is these days. Hamilton and singer Eryn Swissdorf wrote songs on acoustic guitar, which they performed along with some covers. Hamilton had been part of Denver's punk world as a member of the STDs and Forth Yeer Freshman; Swissdorf was the powerhouse singer in the hard-rock band the New Rome.

Both were looking to make music with strong songwriting, melody and passion, and they did for a few year, with various lineups.

In the summer of 2016, they brought on bassist Joaquina “Roqui” Lluma. Hamilton, Swissdorf and Lluma had chemistry together on and off stage, and now Hot Apostles uses two drummers: Seth Cross and Ryan Chrys, better known for his own band, Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts.

When it came time to record, Hot Apostles found a kindred spirit in Tim Stroh at Madhouse Recorders in Leadville. His old-school approach to the music, with the use of precise mic placement in a mathematically exacting recording room, captured the band's essence.

Upcoming Events

Without any obvious nods to rock trends on the new album, it's clear that while Hot Apostles may be inspired by '70s and '80s rock, the band is very much charting its own musical journey.

Hot Apostles, with Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts and Jane Doe, Friday, July 7, 8:30 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern, 303-777-7352, $5, 21+.

Tom Murphy
Tom Murphy is a writer, visual artist and musician who grew up three blocks from Denver in Aurora, Colorado. As an anthropologist/historian of the Denver music scene and connected music/art communities around the world, Murphy has spent a good deal of his adult life accumulating related knowledge, connecting dots and documenting. He once reviewed 40 shows in 36 days for Westword but is all better now

Related Event

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
3 Kings Tavern
More Info
More Info

60 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

303-777-7352

www.3kingstavern.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >