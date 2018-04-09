Hudson Gardens Announces 2018 Season

Hudson Gardens just announced its 2018 summer concert lineup, which includes shows by Big & Rich, Toto's 40 Trips Around the Sun World Tour, Sheryl Crow, the O'Jays and UB40.
Concerts begin June 10 with Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot! and run through September 2, ending with Boz Scaggs.
The full lineup:
Sunday, June 10: Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!
Sunday, June 17: 38 Special
Sunday, June 24: The O’Jays
Tuesday, July 3: Super Diamond (with fireworks)
Wednesday, July 4: Firefall (with fireworks)
Sunday, July 8: Tommy James & The Shondells/Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Sunday, July 15: Sheryl Crow
Sunday, July 22: Third Eye Blind
Sunday, July 29: Chris Isaak
Saturday, August 4: Little River Band
Sunday, August 5: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro & Mickey
Saturday, August 11: Kenny Loggins
Sunday, August 12: Toto
Saturday, August 18: Josh Turner
Sunday, August 26: Big & Rich
Sunday, September 2: Boz Scaggs
Ticket prices vary per concert, and sales start Monday, April 16, for Hudson Gardens members and Monday, April 23, for the general public. To buy yours, go online to Altitude Tickets. For more information, go to Hudson Garden's website.
