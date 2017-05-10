Imagine Dragons Will Fly Into Denver and Burn Down This Massive Venue

Imagine Dragons performing in Denver in 2013. Eric Gruneisen

The epic pop-rock band Imagine Dragons is set to perform in Denver on Saturday, October 14, as part of a world tour celebrating the release of the act's third album, Evolve, which will be released on June 23.

The outfit has won multiple Grammy awards and topped the Billboard charts, all after launching its career with self-released EPs.

Imagine Dragons will play the Pepsi Center on Saturday, October 14. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. and start at $29.95. Get yours at Altitude Tickets and Live Nation, or by phone at 303-893-8497.