Imagine Dragons Will Fly Into Denver and Burn Down This Massive Venue

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 11:49 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Imagine Dragons performing in Denver in 2013.
Eric Gruneisen
The epic pop-rock band Imagine Dragons is set to perform in Denver on Saturday, October 14, as part of a world tour celebrating the release of the act's third album, Evolve, which will be released on June 23.

The outfit has won multiple Grammy awards and topped the Billboard charts, all after launching its career with self-released EPs.

Imagine Dragons will play the Pepsi Center on Saturday, October 14. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. and start at $29.95. Get yours at Altitude Tickets and Live Nation, or by phone at 303-893-8497.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

