In Case You Missed It: Photos From Concerts Around Denver, February 10-16
|
Sometimes fans look as cool as the band — even Lordi.
Miles Chrisinger
The past week had its share of memorable concerts that included monsters, stoners and heartthrobs. Juicy J, Run the Jewels, Lordi and Sting all packed the house. Here's what it looked like.
1. Weed Is Life for Juicy J and His Fans
|
Denver rallied hard for Juicy J.
Miles Chrisinger
|
This Bud's for you.
Miles Chrisinger
|
It wasn't like he was the only guy smoking at the Juicy J concert.
Miles Chrisinger
2. Run the Jewels Got High AF in Denver
|
Yep, even Smurfs like Run the Jewels.
Lindsey Bartlett
|
Are you sure Run the Jewels isn't a punk band?
Lindsey Bartlett
|
Sometimes, you just need a break.
Lindsey Bartlett
Read on for more photos from concerts around Denver.
|
Lordi: A beautiful band.
Miles Chrisinger
3. Forget Insane Clown Posse. Lordi May Be the Scariest-Looking Band Around
|
"Excuse me, Mr. Lordi, I need to make an announcement. Um...did somebody lose a head?"
Miles Chrisinger
|
Put down your phone. There are monsters in front of you.
Miles Chrisinger
4. Sting Croons to a Valentine's Day Crowd at the Fillmore
|
Even Sting knows to look nervous when there are monsters in the room.
Miles Chrisinger
|
Feel the Sting.
Miles Chrisinger
