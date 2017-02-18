menu

In Case You Missed It: Photos From Concerts Around Denver, February 10-16

Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Sometimes fans look as cool as the band — even Lordi.
Miles Chrisinger
The past week had its share of memorable concerts that included monsters, stoners and heartthrobs. Juicy J, Run the Jewels, Lordi and Sting all packed the house. Here's what it looked like.

1. Weed Is Life for Juicy J and His Fans

Denver rallied hard for Juicy J.
Miles Chrisinger
This Bud's for you.
Miles Chrisinger
It wasn't like he was the only guy smoking at the Juicy J concert.
Miles Chrisinger

2. Run the Jewels Got High AF in Denver

Yep, even Smurfs like Run the Jewels.
Lindsey Bartlett
Are you sure Run the Jewels isn't a punk band?
Lindsey Bartlett
Sometimes, you just need a break.
Lindsey Bartlett

Read on for more photos from concerts around Denver.

Lordi: A beautiful band.
Miles Chrisinger

3. Forget Insane Clown Posse. Lordi May Be the Scariest-Looking Band Around

"Excuse me, Mr. Lordi, I need to make an announcement. Um...did somebody lose a head?"
Miles Chrisinger
Put down your phone. There are monsters in front of you.
Miles Chrisinger

4. Sting Croons to a Valentine's Day Crowd at the Fillmore

Even Sting knows to look nervous when there are monsters in the room.
Miles Chrisinger
Feel the Sting.
Miles Chrisinger

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

