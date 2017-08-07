 


Insane Clown Posse will perform in Boulder on Monday, September 25.
Insane Clown Posse will perform in Boulder on Monday, September 25.
Insane Clown Posse Facebook

Juggalo Alert! Insane Clown Posse Is Boulder-Bound

Westword Staff | August 7, 2017 | 12:27pm
AA

While Westword has grieved the Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos move from Denver to Oklahoma City, we're happy to note that Detroit's horror-core hip-hoppers will be bringing their act to Colorado in September.

The duo, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, are set to perform at the Boulder Theater on Monday, September 25.

Tickets, $32 to $35, will be available at the Boulder Theater Box Office, 2032 14th Street, Boulder, by phone at 303-786-7030, or online at the Boulder Theater.

Get a taste of the ICP magic below.

