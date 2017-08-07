Juggalo Alert! Insane Clown Posse Is Boulder-Bound

While Westword has grieved the Insane Clown Posse's Gathering of the Juggalos move from Denver to Oklahoma City, we're happy to note that Detroit's horror-core hip-hoppers will be bringing their act to Colorado in September.
The duo, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, are set to perform at the Boulder Theater on Monday, September 25.
Tickets, $32 to $35, will be available at the Boulder Theater Box Office, 2032 14th Street, Boulder, by phone at 303-786-7030, or online at the Boulder Theater.
Get a taste of the ICP magic below.
