 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Outside the Insane Clown Posse show in Boulder.
Outside the Insane Clown Posse show in Boulder.
Brandon Marshall

Reader: Westword's Editor Is Obviously a Juggalo

Patricia Calhoun, Westword Staff | September 30, 2017 | 6:46am
AA

Last Monday night, Insane Clown Posse performed at the Boulder Theater, spraying the walls with Faygo and bringing out fashionable juggalos of all stripes, polka dots, rubber noses and face tatts, too. And as with all things juggalo-related, Westword took notice.

Despite a review that was lukewarm about the horrorcore duo and hot about the scene, several readers suggested Westword has been drinking too much Faygo as of late.

Alex writes:

It's interesting they don't have a Faygo dispensary near Westword office. Maybe "IT" is controlling them?

Tarasa adds:

Zero way in hell that the editor of Westword isn't a juggalo.

Jim weighs in:

ICP gotta be paying Westword for the nonstop coverage.

While you can rest assured we're not on any juggalo's dime and our editor of forty years has been running this magazine since Violent J was five, we have to admit we enjoy the juggalo beat. Here is some of our recent coverage of the scene.

Reader: Westword's Editor Is Obviously a Juggalo
Brandon Marshall

Insane Clown Posse Trashes the Boulder Theater With Faygo

Falli will open for Insane Clown Posse on September 25.EXPAND
Falli will open for Insane Clown Posse on September 25.
Courtesy of the artist


Meet Falli, the Unknown Denver Rapper Opening for Insane Clown Posse
Reader: Westword's Editor Is Obviously a Juggalo
Brandon Marshall


The Hottest Juggalo Fashion at Boulder's Insane Clown Posse Concert
Reader: Westword's Editor Is Obviously a Juggalo
Brandon Marshall


WTF, Insane Clown Posse?
Reader: Westword's Editor Is Obviously a Juggalo
Brandon Marshall


Do you think

Westword

 has turned into a juggalo rag? Let us know what you think of our Insane Clown Posse coverage.


Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >