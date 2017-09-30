Reader: Westword's Editor Is Obviously a Juggalo

Last Monday night, Insane Clown Posse performed at the Boulder Theater, spraying the walls with Faygo and bringing out fashionable juggalos of all stripes, polka dots, rubber noses and face tatts, too. And as with all things juggalo-related, Westword took notice.
Despite a review that was lukewarm about the horrorcore duo and hot about the scene, several readers suggested Westword has been drinking too much Faygo as of late.
Alex writes:
It's interesting they don't have a Faygo dispensary near Westword office. Maybe "IT" is controlling them?
Tarasa adds:
Zero way in hell that the editor of Westword isn't a juggalo.
Jim weighs in:
ICP gotta be paying Westword for the nonstop coverage.
While you can rest assured we're not on any juggalo's dime and our editor of forty years has been running this magazine since Violent J was five, we have to admit we enjoy the juggalo beat. Here is some of our recent coverage of the scene.
Do you thinkWestword
has turned into a juggalo rag? Let us know what you think of our Insane Clown Posse coverage.
