Itchy-O at the Gothic Theatre.EXPAND
Itchy-O at the Gothic Theatre.
Scott Lenz

Itchy-O and Church Fire Will Open 2018 Film on the Rocks Season

Westword Staff | May 7, 2018 | 4:07pm
AA

Itchy-O and Church Fire, two of Denver's most spectacular, terrifying and cinematic acts, will jump-start the Film on the Rocks series, providing opening support for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Film on the Rocks gives local bands one of the few chances they get to perform at Red Rocks before hitting it big. This year's screenings include performances by the likes of Oko Tygra, Flaural, RL Cole and The Hell You Say, and more.

See the full list of Film on the Rocks dates and openers below.

Church Fire is one of the acts that played Dirty Denver Fest.EXPAND
Church Fire is one of the acts that played Dirty Denver Fest.
Kenneth Hamblin III

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
With Itchy-O, Church Fire and comedian Elliot Woolsey
Tuesday, May 15

Oko Tygra
Oko Tygra
Jay Vollmar

10 Things I Hate About You
With Oko Tygra and comedian Nathan Lund
Monday, June 4

Flaural
Flaural
David Chang

The Grand Budapest Hotel
With Flaural, Light Racket and comedian Mike Stanley
Monday, June 11

Wildermiss
Wildermiss
Anna Hudson

Heathers
With Wildermiss, Retrofette and comedian Janae Burris
Monday, June 18

R.L. Cole’s road-weary voice belies his age.
R.L. Cole’s road-weary voice belies his age.
George L. Blosser

The Big Lebowski
With RL Cole & The Hell You Say, High Plains Honky and comedian Josh Blue
Monday, July 9

Happy Gilmore
With School of Rock National All Stars and comedian Jodee Champion
Monday, July 23

The Goonies
With Stelth Ulvang's Fetching Band, Morning Bear and comedian Troy Walker
Tuesday, August 7

Black Panther
With Redrockanda - A Celebration of Music, Art and Community
Monday, August 13

For tickets and more information, go to the Denver Film Society's website.

