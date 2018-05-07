Itchy-O and Church Fire Will Open 2018 Film on the Rocks Season

Itchy-O and Church Fire, two of Denver's most spectacular, terrifying and cinematic acts, will jump-start the Film on the Rocks series, providing opening support for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Film on the Rocks gives local bands one of the few chances they get to perform at Red Rocks before hitting it big. This year's screenings include performances by the likes of Oko Tygra, Flaural, RL Cole and The Hell You Say, and more.
See the full list of Film on the Rocks dates and openers below.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
With Itchy-O, Church Fire and comedian Elliot Woolsey
Tuesday, May 15
10 Things I Hate About You
With Oko Tygra and comedian Nathan Lund
Monday, June 4
The Grand Budapest Hotel
With Flaural, Light Racket and comedian Mike Stanley
Monday, June 11
Heathers
With Wildermiss, Retrofette and comedian Janae Burris
Monday, June 18
The Big Lebowski
With RL Cole & The Hell You Say, High Plains Honky and comedian Josh Blue
Monday, July 9
Happy Gilmore
With School of Rock National All Stars and comedian Jodee Champion
Monday, July 23
The Goonies
With Stelth Ulvang's Fetching Band, Morning Bear and comedian Troy Walker
Tuesday, August 7
Black Panther
With Redrockanda - A Celebration of Music, Art and Community
Monday, August 13
For tickets and more information, go to the Denver Film Society's website.
