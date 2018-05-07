Itchy-O and Church Fire Will Open 2018 Film on the Rocks Season

Itchy-O and Church Fire, two of Denver's most spectacular, terrifying and cinematic acts, will jump-start the Film on the Rocks series, providing opening support for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.



Film on the Rocks gives local bands one of the few chances they get to perform at Red Rocks before hitting it big. This year's screenings include performances by the likes of Oko Tygra, Flaural, RL Cole and The Hell You Say, and more.

See the full list of Film on the Rocks dates and openers below.

EXPAND Church Fire is one of the acts that played Dirty Denver Fest. Kenneth Hamblin III

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

With Itchy-O, Church Fire and comedian Elliot Woolsey

Tuesday, May 15