Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: iZCALLi

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire that includes questions about the local music scene.

Here's what iZCALLi has to say.



Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

iZCALLi: iZCALLi is the shit.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

The “Denver Sound” has evolved over the thirteen years of iZCALLi’s existence. We have had the luxury of borrowing and sharing influences from great bands over the years. Being able to experience bands like the Epilogues or the Photo Atlas at the peak of their existence really inspired us to hone our craft, work hard, remain authentic and rock as loud as possible!

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?

Finding a good venue and promoter to partner up with is tough, but it is key to growing your local fan base. I think it's a good problem to have, though, because it keeps you hungry and open to working relationships in which patience and consistency will likely yield long-term results.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

I would like to see more involvement from local brands and businesses to create partnerships that promote Colorado-grown artists. Imagine walking into a restaurant and hearing a local music playlist in the background. Wouldn’t that be something!

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

The lineup is off the chain, yo! For years, iZCALLi has worked to be recognized as a “rock band,” and we felt this year that finally happened! So we are super-pumped to play on one of the most rockin' lineups we've seen in years at the #Vybe stage!

iZCALLI will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at #Vybe, 1027 Broadway. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.