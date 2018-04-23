 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
J Balvin will perform at the Pepsi Center on May 25.
J Balvin will perform at the Pepsi Center on May 25.
J Balvin Facebook

Mi Gente: J Balvin Is Coming to Town

Westword Staff | April 23, 2018 | 10:36am
AA

Last year, Colombian superstar J Balvin's "Mi Gente" delighted audiences worldwide, and now his new album, Vibras, is set for release on May 25. To celebrate, Balvin announced a 27-city North American tour.

Balvin has built his career in the U.S. collaborating with the likes of Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Major Lazer, Camila Cabello and others.

His show will come to Denver's Pepsi Center on October 14.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 27, at Altitude Tickets and Live Nation or by phone at 303-893-8497.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >