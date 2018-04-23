Mi Gente: J Balvin Is Coming to Town

Last year, Colombian superstar J Balvin's "Mi Gente" delighted audiences worldwide, and now his new album, Vibras, is set for release on May 25. To celebrate, Balvin announced a 27-city North American tour.
Balvin has built his career in the U.S. collaborating with the likes of Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Major Lazer, Camila Cabello and others.
His show will come to Denver's Pepsi Center on October 14.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 27, at Altitude Tickets and Live Nation or by phone at 303-893-8497.
