Mi Gente: J Balvin Is Coming to Town

J Balvin will perform at the Pepsi Center on May 25.

Last year, Colombian superstar J Balvin's "Mi Gente" delighted audiences worldwide, and now his new album, Vibras, is set for release on May 25. To celebrate, Balvin announced a 27-city North American tour.

Balvin has built his career in the U.S. collaborating with the likes of Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Major Lazer, Camila Cabello and others.