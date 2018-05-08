J. Cole KOD Tour With Young Thug Will Hit Denver This Fall

Fresh from dropping KOD, one of the great albums of the year, J. Cole has announced a 34-city tour with Young Thug.
The tour launches in Miami on August 9 and wraps in Boston on October 10. The artists will perform at Denver's Pepsi Center on September 10.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation and 303-893-8497.
