 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
J. Cole will bring the KOD tour to Denver in September.
J. Cole will bring the KOD tour to Denver in September.
J. Cole's Facebook page

J. Cole KOD Tour With Young Thug Will Hit Denver This Fall

Westword Staff | May 8, 2018 | 11:11am
AA

Fresh from dropping KOD, one of the great albums of the year, J. Cole has announced a 34-city tour with Young Thug.

The tour launches in Miami on August 9 and wraps in Boston on October 10. The artists will perform at Denver's Pepsi Center on September 10.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation and 303-893-8497. 

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >