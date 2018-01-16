Jack White Announces New Album and Denver Concert

Jack White, who just announced a new album, Boarding House Reach, will be hitting the road for a tour that will take him across North American and Europe – including a Colorado stop.

He will be performing at Broomfield's 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, August 8.

Presales for fans run through January 19, at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit Jack White online. General admission starts Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $65 to $85 and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or 303-893-8497.