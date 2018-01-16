 


Jack White
Jon Solomon

Jack White Announces New Album and Denver Concert

Westword Staff | January 16, 2018 | 10:21am
Jack White, who just announced a new album, Boarding House Reach, will be hitting the road for a tour that will take him across North American and Europe – including a Colorado stop.

He will be performing at Broomfield's 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, August 8.

Presales for fans run through January 19, at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit Jack White online. General admission starts Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $65 to $85 and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or 303-893-8497.

A video of his first song, "Connected by Love," off the new album and a full list of tour dates are below:

April 19: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

April 20: Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

April 21: 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

April 23: Baxter Arena - Omaha, NE

April 24: Providence Medical Center Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS

April 25: Chaifetz Arena - St. Louis, MO

April 27: Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

April 29: Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

April 30: Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

May 1: Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

May 2: 360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX

May 4 - 6: Shaky Knees Music Festival - Atlanta, GA *

May 25 - 27: Boston Calling Music Festival - Boston, MA *

May 27: Brewery Ommegang - Cooperstown, NY

May 29: The Anthem - Washington, DC

June 1 - 3: Governors Ball Music Festival - New York, NY *

June 4: Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater - Columbus, OH

June 6: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH

June 7: Dome Arena - Rochester, NY

June 8: Artpark Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY

June 9: Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

June 27: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

June 28: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

July 2: AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL

July 3: L'Olympia - Paris. FR

July 4: L'Olympia - Paris. FR

August 6: The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

August 8: 1st Bank Center - Broomfield, CO

August 9: SaltAir - Salt Lake City, UT

August 11: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR

August 12: Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

August 13: WAMU Theatre - Seattle, WA

August 15: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

August 19: Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

August 21: Viejas Arena - San Diego, CA

August 22: Comerica Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

August 23: The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

