Jack White Announces New Album and Denver Concert

Jack White, who just announced a new album, Boarding House Reach, will be hitting the road for a tour that will take him across North American and Europe – including a Colorado stop.
He will be performing at Broomfield's 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, August 8.
Presales for fans run through January 19, at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit Jack White online. General admission starts Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $65 to $85 and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or 303-893-8497.
A video of his first song, "Connected by Love," off the new album and a full list of tour dates are below:
April 19: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
April 20: Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI
April 21: 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI
April 23: Baxter Arena - Omaha, NE
April 24: Providence Medical Center Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS
April 25: Chaifetz Arena - St. Louis, MO
April 27: Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX
April 29: Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX
April 30: Revention Music Center - Houston, TX
May 1: Revention Music Center - Houston, TX
May 2: 360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX
May 4 - 6: Shaky Knees Music Festival - Atlanta, GA *
May 25 - 27: Boston Calling Music Festival - Boston, MA *
May 27: Brewery Ommegang - Cooperstown, NY
May 29: The Anthem - Washington, DC
June 1 - 3: Governors Ball Music Festival - New York, NY *
June 4: Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater - Columbus, OH
June 6: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH
June 7: Dome Arena - Rochester, NY
June 8: Artpark Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY
June 9: Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON
June 27: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo
June 28: London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo
July 2: AFAS Live - Amsterdam, NL
July 3: L'Olympia - Paris. FR
July 4: L'Olympia - Paris. FR
August 6: The Armory - Minneapolis, MN
August 8: 1st Bank Center - Broomfield, CO
August 9: SaltAir - Salt Lake City, UT
August 11: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR
August 12: Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC
August 13: WAMU Theatre - Seattle, WA
August 15: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
August 19: Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA
August 21: Viejas Arena - San Diego, CA
August 22: Comerica Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
August 23: The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!