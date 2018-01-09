James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt Coming to Denver

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt will play Denver on May 27.

James Taylor & His All Star Band just announced that they will be hitting the road in late spring with Bonnie Raitt.

The seventeen-show tour starts in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 8 and wraps up in Los Angeles for a two-night stand May 31 and June 1. Along the way, it will stop at Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on May 27.