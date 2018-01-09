 


James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt will play Denver on May 27.
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt Coming to Denver

Westword Staff | January 9, 2018 | 9:37am
James Taylor & His All Star Band just announced that they will be hitting the road in late spring with Bonnie Raitt.

The seventeen-show tour starts in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 8 and wraps up in Los Angeles for a two-night stand May 31 and June 1. Along the way, it will stop at Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on May 27.

Tickets go on sale January 19 at 10 a.m. through AXS; prices are TBA.

Below is the full list of dates provided by the tour:

5/8/18 Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
5/9/18 Amway Center Orlando, FL
5/11/18 BB&T Center Sunrise, FL
5/12/18 Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
5/21/18 Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
5/22/18 Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
5/27/18 Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Denver, CO
5/29/18 Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
5/31/18 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
6/1/18 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
6/3/18 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
6/5/18 Moda Center Portland, OR
6/22/18 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN
6/25/18 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
6/28/18 American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
6/30/18 Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
7/1/18 KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY

