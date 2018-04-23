 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The cover of Janelle Monáe's soon-to-drop album, Dirty Computer.EXPAND
The cover of Janelle Monáe's soon-to-drop album, Dirty Computer.
Atlantic Records

Janelle Monáe Celebrates New Album With Tour, Denver Concert

Westword Staff | April 23, 2018 | 1:06pm
AA

Janelle Monáe has been teasing the world with catchy new singles for her upcoming album, Dirty Computer, which drops Friday, April 27. To mark the new release, Monáe is hitting the road.

Her tour stops in Denver at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at the Paramount Theatre.

Today she released a music video for her song "I Like That." Watch it below.

Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation and 303-898-8497.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >