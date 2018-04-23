Janelle Monáe Celebrates New Album With Tour, Denver Concert

Janelle Monáe has been teasing the world with catchy new singles for her upcoming album, Dirty Computer, which drops Friday, April 27. To mark the new release, Monáe is hitting the road.
Her tour stops in Denver at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1, at the Paramount Theatre.
Today she released a music video for her song "I Like That." Watch it below.
Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation and 303-898-8497.
