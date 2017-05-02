menu

Janet Jackson Announces a World Tour, and She's Coming to Denver

Janet Jackson Announces a World Tour, and She's Coming to Denver

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 5:36 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Janet Jackson announced a 56-city tour that will be stopping in Denver on October 17.
Janet Jackson just announced her 56-city State of the World global tour, starting September 7, and she's going to be making a stop in Denver.

The tour started back in 2015 in support of her Unbreakable album. She took a break from her travels a year ago, when she announced she would be having her first child. Now, she's back in action.

She announced the tour on the following YouTube video, in which she discusses her baby, her weight gain and her separation from her husband. Then she breaks the good news: She's back on the road.

The Denver concert will take place at the Pepsi Center at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17.

Tickets go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m.; they start at $150, and are available at Live Nation, Altitude Tickets or by phone at 303-893-8497.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

