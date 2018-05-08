Weathered Statues' First Concert Was a Family Affair

Jason Heller: “Your first show with your new band is a whole lot easier when it’s with old friends. Josh and Justin Lent, who run Chain Reaction Records, are fellow veterans of the ’90s punk scene in Denver. I’d also played in bands with all three of my Weathered Statues bandmates: in Hyacinth with our singer, Jennie Mather; in Red Cloud West with our drummer, Andrew Warner; and in 25 Rifles with our bassist, Bryan Flanagan. To make it even more of a family affair, I used to play in a punk band called Crestfallen with John Mather, Jennie’s husband.

“The show felt like home. We were sloppy, but we knew what we wanted: to revisit the dark sounds of classic post-punk groups like Siouxsie and the Banshees, Killing Joke and Joy Division. We got our name from an old punk song by T.S.O.L., but in a way, Weathered Statues describes us as people, too. We’ve been around the block and played in many local bands over the past twenty years. And here we are now, a little eroded but still standing.”

Weathered Statues’ debut album, Borderlands, was released by Svart Records in late April. The group will play at the hi-dive on May 11.