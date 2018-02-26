Jay Bianchi Resurrects Quixote's True Blue Near DU

When Jay Bianchi walked into Angel's Landing near the University of Denver, he experienced déjà vu. The spot reminded him of the original Quixote's True Blue that he opened on East Colfax Avenue in 1996, then moved around town, eventually closing it in 2016.

While he wasn't really looking to open a new venue, he was approached about buying the space. Inspired by the déjà vu, he jumped on the opportunity to turn Angel's Landing into yet another incarnation of Quixote's.

The building at 2014 South University was Merchants Mile High Saloon and the Border Restaurant and Lounge before becoming Angel's Landing.