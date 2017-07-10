Jay-Z Just Announced the 4:44 Tour. He's Headed to Denver.
Jay-Z is coming to Denver.
Aaron Thackeray
This morning, Jay-Z announced his new world tour, 4:44, and the megastar rapper is Denver-bound.
The artist, who has won 22 Grammy awards and was dubbed the greatest MC of all time by MTV, will be performing at the Pepsi Center, at 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 5.
The tour will support his latest album, 4:44. Watch the video for the song "The Story of O.J." below.
Tickets, which start at $29.50, go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased through Altitude Tickets or Live Nation and by phone at 303.893.TIXS.
