Jay-Z Just Announced the 4:44 Tour. He's Headed to Denver.

Monday, July 10, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Jay-Z is coming to Denver.
Aaron Thackeray
This morning, Jay-Z announced his new world tour, 4:44, and the megastar rapper is Denver-bound.

The artist, who has won 22 Grammy awards and was dubbed the greatest MC of all time by MTV, will be performing at the Pepsi Center, at 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 5.

The tour will support his latest album, 4:44. Watch the video for the song "The Story of O.J." below.

Tickets, which start at $29.50, go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased through Altitude Tickets or Live Nation and by phone at 303.893.TIXS.

Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

