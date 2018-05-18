Nine of the Best Colorado Jazz Events

As warmer weather moves in, music-festival season takes over Colorado. With this weekend's Five Points Jazz Festival booting up this year's celebrations, we rounded up some of the best jazz festivals and events, a few of which have been going strong for two or more decades, including Central Jazz, a relaunch of a festival that started in the ’70s. Here's our list:

EXPAND 2017 Five Points Jazz Festival. Kenneth Hamblin III

Five Points Jazz Festival

Saturday, May 19

Five Points neighborhood

The Five Points Jazz Festival returns to celebrates the rich music heritage of the neighborhood that was once dubbed the Harlem of the West. More than 45 acts perform on ten stages throughout the day on Welton Street, between 26th and 29th streets. While this year’s lineup includes a number of great local jazz acts like the Bob Montgomery/Al Hermann/Josh Quinlan Sextet, Joe Anderies Beyond Borders and Hines Devine Jazz, there are also quite a few other genres represented, including Brazilian, funk, blues and Latin.

EXPAND Paa Kow Kenneth Hamblin III

City Park Jazz

Sundays, June 3 through August 5

City Park Pavilion

These free concerts, which run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sundays in City Park, are ideal for bringing a picnic and a blanket or some chairs. The series starts off on June 3 with Jyemo Club, which fuses Latin and Caribbean rhythms with American funk and rock. The diverse lineup throughout the summer includes the Texas-style swing of Katie Glassman & Snapshot on June 10, the great R&B, jazz and gospel singer Hazel Miller with the Harmony Chorale on June 17, Ghana-born drummer and composer Paa Kow on June 24, and gypsy jazz quartet La Pompe Jazz on July 8.