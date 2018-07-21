Jen Korte's Lady Gang Releases Video From New EP, Simple Truths

Westword Music Award winner Jen Korte's solo project, Lady Gang, has been turning heads in 2018. This week the Denver artist, best known for her work with the band Jen Korte & the Loss, announced her debut EP, a three-song project called Simple Truths. To mark the occasion, she dropped a new music video for a song of the same name.

If "Simple Truths" is any indication, the project will help solidify Lady Gang's reputation as one of Denver's finest rising acts.

In part, that's born from Korte's technical wizardry, which she has developed over three years, allowing her to create a robust sound at live shows without the benefit – or hindrance – of bandmates (see Taylor Heussner's recent profile of Korte).