 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Lady Gang announced its new EP, Simple Truths.EXPAND
Lady Gang announced its new EP, Simple Truths.
Robert Castro

Jen Korte's Lady Gang Releases Video From New EP, Simple Truths

Kyle Harris | July 21, 2018 | 4:39am
AA

Westword Music Award winner Jen Korte's solo project, Lady Gang, has been turning heads in 2018. This week the Denver artist, best known for her work with the band Jen Korte & the Loss, announced her debut EP, a three-song project called Simple Truths. To mark the occasion, she dropped a new music video for a song of the same name.

If "Simple Truths" is any indication, the project will help solidify Lady Gang's reputation as one of Denver's finest rising acts.

Related Stories

In part, that's born from Korte's technical wizardry, which she has developed over three years, allowing her to create a robust sound at live shows without the benefit – or hindrance – of bandmates (see Taylor Heussner's recent profile of Korte).

Unlike so many artists who open the Pandora's box of technology – creating music that is over the top and chaotic – Korte manages to be restrained and artful in her use of the gadgets on Simple Truths. The result is a quilt of electronic and hip-hop beats, Americana-infused melodies and DIY attitude.

The "Simple Truths" video showcases Korte's talent as a performer, while walking the viewer step by step through how the song itself was produced, from kicking the looping pedal, playing a few plodding notes on bass, strumming open chords, nailing lead guitar riffs, pounding out electronic drums beats finger tap by finger tap, and letting loose her yearning vocals.

"Simple Truths" is a declaration of freedom, and the video shows Korte's escape from the Rocky Mountains to the wide-open ocean. But it's also an invitation to join Korte in celebrating Lady Gang's new three-song project, which we hope will be the first of many recordings to come.

Simple Truths will drop at a concert including performances by Korte, Rare Byrd$, Venus Cruz, Ginger Perry and Los Angeles-artist Lauren Lakis; comedian Elise Kerns will emcee. The event is set for 8 p.m. August 9, at Syntax Physic Opera, 554 South Broadway; tickets are $7.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >