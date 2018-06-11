Meet a Westword Music Showcase Artist: Jennifer Jane Niceley

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire that includes questions about the local music scene.
Here is what singer-songwriter Jennifer Jane Nicely has to say.
Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?
Jennifer Jane Niceley: My music is for those listeners who are looking for a deeper experience; I guess you could say, not just being “entertained.” I’m a songwriter first and foremost, and my songs come from a place of poetry – the kind of music that’s perfect for driving through the desert at sunset.
How has Denver influenced your sound?
More than anything, living in the wild landscape – surreal at times – surrounding Denver has definitely infiltrated my songs, the imagery.... I’m very inspired by the geography here.
What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 – good and bad?
I’m not sure, but I do know that ALL musicians in the country right now face very real, similar problems: How to get meaningful exposure in a saturated market and how to make a living as a full-time artist without sacrificing quality and originality are the first that come to mind.
If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?
First, I really like and appreciate the Denver music scene. Otherwise, of course, I’m biased as a mostly solo performer, but I would love to see more true listening-room situations, places outside of theaters where the audience can really listen...I’d also love to see more honky-tonks!
[I would love to see more] places that support and help keep alive real country and Western music. Of course, for these places to thrive and be able to pay musicians, people have to be willing to come out and support live music.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?
Especially being such a newcomer to Denver—I moved here August 2017—I’m first and foremost just really honored to part of it. Also looking forward to the showcase itself—seeing new artists and bands and hopefully getting in front of a new audience as well.
Jennifer Jane Niceley plays the Westword Music Showcase at noon Saturday, June 23. Get tickets and more information at westwordshowcase.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!