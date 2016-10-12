Jive Church and the Rebirth of The Pamlico Sound

The Pamlico Sound returns with Jive Church. Photo courtesy of the Pamlico Sound

The Pamlico Sound is releasing its latest full-length album, Jive Church, which represents a good deal of work, re-work and rebirth for the band over the course of the last year and a half. Horn player and vocalist Will Baumgartner put the outfit together in June 2015 after a year's hiatus following the band's dramatic dissolution in May 2014, when Baumgartner's alcohol abuse sabotaged with his creative efforts and his ability to perform.

But the music ultimately mattered more to Baumgartner, and along with guitarist Jimmy G, he assembled a new band of ace players to reignite the Pamlico Sound. Beginning with recruiting charismatic new singer LaSha Afarko, who performs as Ghana Queen, Baumgartner and company also brought in bassist Mark Dabrowski, keyboard player Greg Leistikow, drummer Curtis Collazo, trombonist Mark Wikolak and tenor sax player John Kelly. Though that version of the band has been the core in 2016, the record itself includes former tenor saxophonist Paul Stadler, percussionist Scott Parker Mast and Thom Hollum adding trombone to two tracks. Baumgartner, as the de facto band leader, wanted to make sure the recording was captured properly so the group went to Scanhope Sound to record with Josh Airman and subsequently hired Grammy-winning engineer David Glasser at Airshow in Boulder to do the mastering.

Inspired directly by the high energy and social consciousness of Sly and the Family Stone, the Pamlico Sound is a shared vision between the band members — and also exactly the kind of music that Baumgartner has wanted to make his whole life. When he was eleven years old, he was able to attend Woodstock, due to the good graces of a student of his father, a English literature professor. However, the spectacle of the festival was too much for Baumgartner's father, and Will only got to see Joan Baez, John Sebastian, Richie Havens and — though Baumgartner's memory is hazy — Sly and the Family Stone at a 2 a.m. set.

Some in Denver may know Baumgartner mostly from projects like Sentimental Hitmen, Action Figure 8 and Distance Engine, but he first got involved in the New York music scene of the early '80s. With his Elvis Costello-inspired band Sharp Children, he witnessed some of the No Wave movement, which included heckling experimental composer Arto Lindsay at a DNA show — something he regrets these days. Among Baumgartner's regrets is getting into hard drugs after moving to Los Angeles in the mid-'80s, and as a result, not playing music from 1989 to 1998. In 1998, through the help of friends and family, he moved to Boulder and cleaned up. Through his struggles, music has been Baumgartner's anchor.

Westword: You chose the name the Pamlico Sound [the name of the famous lagoon off North Carolina's Outer Banks] for deeply personal reasons.

Will Baumgartner: Across the street from [my mother's house in Nags Head on the Outer Banks] was a place called The Casino. When I was a kid it was the only place in Nags Head where people went to hear live music. Downstairs it was pinball and pool and a bar/soda fountain. Upstairs was where the music was played in a converted bowling alley. Louis Armstrong once played at The Casino.

At the time I was getting this longing to be in the music world, right around ten years old to thirteen years old in 1968-1971, [but] you had to be sixteen to go upstairs in The Casino. What I heard was all I knew of what was going on upstairs there. Because The Casino was across the street and my bedroom was on the backside of the cottage, the road side, I would hear this music coming from across the street and what it mostly was was funk, soul and psychedelic. That's what sold down there. The music that the Pamlico Sound does is exactly in that order. Primarily a funk band, secondly a soul band and throw in some psychedelic stuff for the hippies—the latter not in a token way because I like that stuff too. So the meaning to me is connected to me still being a kid and getting this influx of something that's stirring me and creating longings in me. I will be totally happy doing this kind of music the rest of my life. It's the stuff that makes me the happiest.

The Pamlico Sound performs with DJ Mike Moses on Thursday, October 13, 9 p.m., at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 303-993-8023.