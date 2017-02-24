menu


John Mayer Will Play in Denver This Summer

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 12:45 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
John Mayer will play Pepsi Center in July.EXPAND
John Mayer will play Pepsi Center in July.
John Mayer's Facebook page
John Mayer has announced his Search for Everything World Tour will continue into the summer, and he and his band will be playing Denver on July 19.

Mayer's concert will include a solo set, as well as performances with his full band and the John Mayer Trio.

Here is his tour promotion video.

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. July 19 at the Pepsi Center. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at Live Nation. For information about the tour, go to Mayer's website.

Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Related Location

Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

