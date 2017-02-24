John Mayer Will Play in Denver This Summer
John Mayer will play Pepsi Center in July.
John Mayer has announced his Search for Everything World Tour will continue into the summer, and he and his band will be playing Denver on July 19.
Mayer's concert will include a solo set, as well as performances with his full band and the John Mayer Trio.
Here is his tour promotion video.
The concert takes place at 7 p.m. July 19 at the Pepsi Center. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at Live Nation. For information about the tour, go to Mayer's website.
