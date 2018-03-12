Josh Groban Will Raise Up Denver With Frozen Singer Idina Menzel

Actor, songwriter and crooner Josh Groban, who is currently shooting the Netflix show The Good Cop with Tony Danza, will drop an album later this year and is going on his first tour since 2016.
He'll be joined by Idina Menzel, the Tony Award-winning actress best known for supplying the voice of Elsa in Frozen. And the tour is coming to Denver.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The duo will land at the Pepsi Center for a concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 30.
"I can’t wait to get back on the road and play old and new songs for my fans," says Groban in a statement announcing the tour. "It's the thing I most look forward to. Creating a show each tour that gives everyone there, including me, an experience they want to hold onto."
Tickets, $59.99 to $199, go on sale Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m., at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 866-461-6556.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!