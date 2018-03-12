 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Josh GrobanEXPAND
Josh Groban
Brian Bowen Smith

Josh Groban Will Raise Up Denver With Frozen Singer Idina Menzel

Westword Staff | March 12, 2018 | 7:40am
AA

Actor, songwriter and crooner Josh Groban, who is currently shooting the Netflix show The Good Cop with Tony Danza, will drop an album later this year and is going on his first tour since 2016.

He'll be joined by Idina Menzel, the Tony Award-winning actress best known for supplying the voice of Elsa in Frozen. And the tour is coming to Denver.

The duo will land at the Pepsi Center for a concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 30.

"I can’t wait to get back on the road and play old and new songs for my fans," says Groban in a statement announcing the tour. "It's the thing I most look forward to. Creating a show each tour that gives everyone there, including me, an experience they want to hold onto."

Tickets, $59.99 to $199, go on sale Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m., at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 866-461-6556.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >