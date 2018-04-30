Jubilant Bridge Wins at the Independent Music Awards

Jubilant Bridge, a Golden-based folk duo, recently won the Vox Pop award in the Holiday Song category for "A Bird a Bell a Star," at the Independent Music Awards. More than 54,000 fans voted on the award.

The act, comprising guitarist and singer Carol Van Alstine and mountain dulcimer player Willie Jaeger, blends intricate vocal harmonies and acoustic instrumentation in poetic songs.

The members of Jubilant Bridge met through mutual friends in Estes Park in the '80s. Van Alstine was working for Rocky Mountain National Park and Jaeger was in town for a dulcimer festival. They played together without a name for a few years; after much deliberation, they settled on "Jubilant Bridge."