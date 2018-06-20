Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Judge Roughneck

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire that includes questions about the local music scene.

Here is what longtime Denver ska and reggae band Judge Roughneck had to say:

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

Judge Roughneck: We started as a two-tone ska cover band covering most two-tone bands from the ’80s and the U.K: the Specials, the English Beat, the Selecter, Madness, etc..

How has Denver influenced your sound?

Two-tone ska and reggae music from Jamaica have been our biggest influences. The virtue of being American and from Denver has helped to put a unique spin on a traditional sound, making it our own unique sound.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?

The good news is that musicians no longer need a record label to make records; the challenge is marketing to the masses.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

More street teams and marketing from the venues to draw a crowd instead of certain venues relying on the bands to draw the crowd. It works both ways.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

Just the fact that we are invited is a huge honor! Denver has a great music scene that rivals any city's music scene, and we are proud to be a part of it!

Judge Roughneck will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at La Rumba, 99 West 9th Avenue. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.