Denver Beliebers, Mourn! Justin Bieber Cancels His World Tour

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 1:24 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Justin Bieber performing at Pepsi Center on April 4, 2016.
Justin Bieber performing at Pepsi Center on April 4, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Denver has seen too many cancellations of late, from Kanye West to Bon Jovi. Now, Biebettes have a reason to join in the moping. Justin Bieber sent out a statement sure to break your heart:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

In good news, you'll get your money back for his overpriced Mile High Stadium concert.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Sports Authority Field at Mile High
1701 Bryant St.
Denver, CO 80204

303-433-7466

www.sportsauthorityfieldatmilehigh.com

