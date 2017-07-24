Denver Beliebers, Mourn! Justin Bieber Cancels His World Tour

Justin Bieber performing at Pepsi Center on April 4, 2016. Miles Chrisinger

Denver has seen too many cancellations of late, from Kanye West to Bon Jovi. Now, Biebettes have a reason to join in the moping. Justin Bieber sent out a statement sure to break your heart:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.



In good news, you'll get your money back for his overpriced Mile High Stadium concert.

