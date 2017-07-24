Denver Beliebers, Mourn! Justin Bieber Cancels His World Tour
|
Justin Bieber performing at Pepsi Center on April 4, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Denver has seen too many cancellations of late, from Kanye West to Bon Jovi. Now, Biebettes have a reason to join in the moping. Justin Bieber sent out a statement sure to break your heart:
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
In good news, you'll get your money back for his overpriced Mile High Stadium concert.
Related Event
-
Sat., Aug. 12, 7:00pmTickets Justin Bieber
Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Related Location
1701 Bryant St.
Denver, CO 80204
www.sportsauthorityfieldatmilehigh.com
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Mayday! Search Party Tour
TicketsThu., Aug. 24, 7:00pm
-
Draghoria
TicketsFri., Aug. 25, 7:00pm
-
Amanda Perez
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 8:00pm
-
Forever in Your Mind
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!