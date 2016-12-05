Justin Bieber Is Coming to Denver in 2017

Justin Bieber performing at Pepsi Center on April 4th, 2016. Miles Chrisinger

Believe it, Beliebers: As part of his first-ever stadium tour across North America, Justin Bieber will perform in Denver on August 17, 2017, at the Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Bieber has kept a relatively low profile in 2016 (read: limited scandals), all the while collecting the most American Music Awards of any artist this year and enjoying the success of his 2015 Purpose album, which debuted at No. 1 in 100 countries.

The North American leg of his Purpose World Tour kicks off on August 5, 2017, in Pasadena, California, and will continue to Denver, Minneapolis and various other American cities before ending, appropriately, in Canada.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m. at aeglive.com. VIP packages will also be available.

