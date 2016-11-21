Kanye West Cancels Tour, Show in Denver — Again

Kanye West cancelled the remainder of his 2016 tour after political rant and erratic behavior. Denis Jeong Plaster

Classic Kanye. Kanye West gives the middle finger to the Mile High City for the fourth tour in a row. Yeezus? More like Yeesh-uz.

To be fair, West just announced the cancellation of the remainder of his current Saint Pablo tour. The rapper/producer/iconoclast has never been known for his stable demeanor, but West seems to be going through some particularly strange, tough times lately. Last week, West surprised his audience in San Jose, California by announcing — from his floating platform high above their heads, naturally — that he had not voted, but if he had, he would have voted for Donald Trump. Two nights later in Sacramento, West went on a rambling tirade about politics, his friends/associates Beyonce and Jay-Z, and more. After airing his grievances about award-show snubs, social media and the presidency, the Sacramento show ended with only three songs performed. Ticket-holders received full refunds.

The cancelled Saint Pablo tour still had 21 dates remaining, including stops in Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Denver. West hasn't performed in Denver since 2008, and since then has consistently skipped or cancelled planned concerts in the city. Full refunds will be provided at point of purchase.

Amid the erratic monologue in Sacramento, West clearly indicated that his current tour was about to fall apart, saying, “Get ready to have a field day, press. Get ready, get ready. Because the show’s over.”

