Kanye West Coming to Denver Pepsi Center With Saint Pablo Tour

Kanye West just added a second leg to his Saint Pablo tour, including a date in Denver: November 28, 2016, at the Pepsi Center.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 22, at 10 a.m., online at altitudetickets.com, livenation.com and by phone at 303-893-TIXS. Tickets are $129.50 for GA floor, and $29.50-$129.50 for reserved seats, plus applicable service charges.

West hasn't performed in Denver since 2008. The hip-hop iconoclast was scheduled to perform at the Pepsi Center in 2013 but had to cancel the show.

While you count the seconds until tickets go on sale, revisit the good old days, when West's Twitter was the most controversial of them all. Turns out that he did not, in fact, watch that particular throne.

A full list of dates for the new North American leg of the tour is listed below.

November 17 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

November 19 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

November 22 — Fresno, CA — SaveMart Center

November 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

November 26 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

November 28 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center

December 1 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

December 2 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

December 4 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center

December 6 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center

December 8 — Atlanta, GA — Philips Arena

December 9 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena

December 11 — Albany, NY — The Times Union Center

December 13 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center (RESCHEDULED)

December 15 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

December 16 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

December 18 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

December 20 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

December 22 — Detroit, MI — Palace of Auburn Hills (RESCHEDULED)

December 27 — Washington, DC — Verizon Center

December 28 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

December 30 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

December 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center