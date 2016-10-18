Kanye West Coming to Denver Pepsi Center With Saint Pablo Tour
Kanye West just added a second leg to his Saint Pablo tour, including a date in Denver: November 28, 2016, at the Pepsi Center.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 22, at 10 a.m., online at altitudetickets.com, livenation.com and by phone at 303-893-TIXS. Tickets are $129.50 for GA floor, and $29.50-$129.50 for reserved seats, plus applicable service charges.
West hasn't performed in Denver since 2008. The hip-hop iconoclast was scheduled to perform at the Pepsi Center in 2013 but had to cancel the show.
While you count the seconds until tickets go on sale, revisit the good old days, when West's Twitter was the most controversial of them all. Turns out that he did not, in fact, watch that particular throne.
A full list of dates for the new North American leg of the tour is listed below.
November 17 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
November 19 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
November 22 — Fresno, CA — SaveMart Center
November 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
November 26 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
November 28 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center
December 1 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
December 2 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
December 4 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center
December 6 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center
December 8 — Atlanta, GA — Philips Arena
December 9 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena
December 11 — Albany, NY — The Times Union Center
December 13 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center (RESCHEDULED)
December 15 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
December 16 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
December 18 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre
December 20 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
December 22 — Detroit, MI — Palace of Auburn Hills (RESCHEDULED)
December 27 — Washington, DC — Verizon Center
December 28 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
December 30 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
December 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
