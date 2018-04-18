 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Kate Warner of Mirror Fears Had a Rough First Show at Bar Bar
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Kate Warner of Mirror Fears Had a Rough First Show at Bar Bar

Karl Christian Krumpholz | April 18, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

“Totere was a six-piece hardcore group, which is as loud and fun as it sounds. Bar Bar had already been made infamous to me by my siblings. Being in a bar and being under 21 is never super-fun for anybody. The doorman drew giant Xs on my hands and glowered at me at first, but soon realized I was far too square and dorky to worry about.

Kate Warner of Mirror Fears Had a Rough First Show at Bar Bar
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Our setup was ridiculous, with three full stacks of amps for the guitars and bassist, a full trap kit and my own rig: an impractical and jankity plastic controller running an old sound module, connected to a VT-22 amp head that I swear was heavier than me. Way too much gear. The only way to set up that made sense was for me to basically face the wall/corner exit. It felt pretty absurd and looked nothing like a show was supposed to look, in my mind. The show was a blur. I couldn’t hear anything. My ears rang for days. I left not remembering what had just happened.”

Kate Warner of Mirror Fears Had a Rough First Show at Bar Bar
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Mirror Fears will be at Syntax Physic Opera on Thursday, April 19.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >