Katy Perry Roars for Kids and Queers — Mostly in Tune

Little girls smudged with makeup awoke from their Katy Perry dreams across Denver today, plotting to skip school. Their parents stumbled into work, if they didn't play hooky themselves. They’re all surely mentally hung over from Perry’s concert, so entertaining that her messages were hidden in the fun.

The November 26 Pepsi Center show started at a respectful-for-a-Sunday-night 7:30 p.m., but it didn’t wrap until 11 p.m., after two solid hours of pop-music razzle-dazzle, as Perry strutted around the stage, empowering girls and performing with her dexterous troupe of dancers.

There were fireworks; a pole dancer who could have come straight from a gay strip club; a massive set of lips that gobbled up the singer; a neoclassical stone-looking hand that she rose from and was enveloped by; a massive tiger head for the song “Roar”; a pair of dice that singers danced on; a planet she used to ride over her fans while strumming an acoustic guitar; and a ginormous basketball court where she battled in a game of hoops with a cool dad that she hand-picked from the crowd.