Kendrick Lamar Announces the Damn Tour, and He's Coming to Denver
|
Kendrick Lamar will play Denver's Pepsi Center on July 29.
Kendrick Lamar Facebook
On April 24, Kendrick Lamar, a rapper who has already secured a spot in the canon of hip-hop greats, announced his summer jaunt, The Damn. Tour, in support of his newest album, The Damn.
|
Kendrick Lamar, Instagram
The seventeen-date tour kicks off in Phoenix on July 12 and ends in Los Angeles on August 6. Lamar will be heading to Denver on July 29, to play at the Pepsi Center.
Along for the ride: Lamar collaborators Travi$ Scott and D.R.A.M.
Related Location
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Bryce Merritt (album release)
TicketsFri., May. 26, 8:00pm
-
Twiztid
TicketsSun., Jun. 4, 7:00pm
-
Bubba Sparxxx
TicketsThu., Jun. 8, 7:00pm
-
The Chris Mitchell Experience
TicketsTue., May. 16, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!