menu

Kendrick Lamar Announces the Damn Tour, and He's Coming to Denver

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 17-20


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Kendrick Lamar Announces the Damn Tour, and He's Coming to Denver

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 8:38 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Kendrick Lamar will play Denver's Pepsi Center on July 29.EXPAND
Kendrick Lamar will play Denver's Pepsi Center on July 29.
Kendrick Lamar Facebook
A A

On April 24, Kendrick Lamar, a rapper who has already secured a spot in the canon of hip-hop greats, announced his summer jaunt, The Damn. Tour, in support of his newest album, The Damn.

Kendrick Lamar Announces the Damn Tour, and He's Coming to Denver (2)
Kendrick Lamar, Instagram

Related Stories

The seventeen-date tour kicks off in Phoenix on July 12 and ends in Los Angeles on August 6. Lamar will be heading to Denver on July 29, to play at the Pepsi Center.

Along for the ride: Lamar collaborators Travi$ Scott and D.R.A.M.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Pepsi Center
More Info
More Info

1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >