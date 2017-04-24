Kendrick Lamar Announces the Damn Tour, and He's Coming to Denver

EXPAND Kendrick Lamar will play Denver's Pepsi Center on July 29. Kendrick Lamar Facebook

On April 24, Kendrick Lamar, a rapper who has already secured a spot in the canon of hip-hop greats, announced his summer jaunt, The Damn. Tour, in support of his newest album, The Damn.

Kendrick Lamar, Instagram

The seventeen-date tour kicks off in Phoenix on July 12 and ends in Los Angeles on August 6. Lamar will be heading to Denver on July 29, to play at the Pepsi Center.

Along for the ride: Lamar collaborators Travi$ Scott and D.R.A.M.