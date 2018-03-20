And the Grandoozy Headliners Are...

Grandoozy, the massive music festival taking over the Overland Park Golf Course this fall, announced a stunning list of headliners today.

At the top of the bill are: Kendrick Lamar, Florence and the Machine, and Stevie Wonder.

Also on tap are: The Chainsmokers, Logic, Sturgill Simpson, Miguel, Phoenix, Young the Giant, St. Vincent, The War on Drugs, De La Soul, 6lack, Mavis Staples, Daniel Caesar, Ty Dolla$ign, Big K.R.I.T., Snow Tha Product, Bishop Briggs, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Tennis, Kelela, Kevin Morby, Tensnake, Poolside, Dragondeer, Gasoline Lollipops, The Soul Rebels, Gang of Youths, Jade Bird, Bayonne, Flaural, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Wilderado and Lost Lakes.

Grandoozy will take place September 14 through 16, 2018, and is being billed as "A Colorado-centric festival with top-notch music, inspiring art and culinary delights."

A food festival called Devour Denver will include fare from Mile High chefs including Adam Schlegel (Snooze), Biju Thomas (Biju's Little Curry Shop), Dana Faulk Query (Big Red F), Jeff Suskin (Dining Out, Top Taco, Chicken Fight), Justin Cucci (El Five, Linger, Root Down, Vital Root), Carrie Baird (Bar Dough, Top Chef Colorado), Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja, Bistro Vendôme, Euclid Hall, Stoic & Genuine, Ultreia) and Tommy Lee (Hop Alley, Uncle).

In addition to food, there will be two showcases of local drinks: Arts & Crafts: A Craft Beer Experience and Flight School: Denver Distilleries, Spirits & Cocktails.

Outdoor enthusiasts will have the chance to peruse The Backyard, an expo of outdoor brands and activities.

Superfly, the California-based company behind Grandoozy, prides itself on creating "experiences" rather than concerts. Superfly was the brains behind Bonnaroo and runs Outside Lands.

"Our interest in producing a landmark festival in Denver was born out of spending years getting to know the city and local community and diving head first into its flourishing cultural scene, said company co-founder Jonathan Mayers in a statement. "Superfly’s expertise in producing large scale immersive festivals, paired with Denver's distinct and unique personality, is the perfect match for creating Grandoozy, a one of a kind experience that we hope becomes a source of pride and celebration for this amazing city."

A Capital One Cardholder presale starts Wednesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. and goes through Thursday, March 22, at 11:59 p.m.; general admission tickets go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $224.50 for general admission for three days, and $599.50 for VIP tickets. All can be purchased at the Grandoozy website.