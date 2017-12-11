The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Coming to Denver in 2018

After Kesha's triumphant show at the Fillmore Auditorium, we wondered why on earth she wasn't playing the Pepsi Center. Now she's announced that she'll be doing just that on June 17, 2018, on a tour with Macklemore dubbed The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore.

The nine-week tour, which will land in thirty cities, starts on June 6 in Phoenix and wraps up on August 5 in Tampa.