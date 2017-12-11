The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Coming to Denver in 2018

After Kesha's triumphant show at the Fillmore Auditorium, we wondered why on earth she wasn't playing the Pepsi Center. Now she's announced that she'll be doing just that on June 17, 2018, on a tour with Macklemore dubbed The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore.
The nine-week tour, which will land in thirty cities, starts on June 6 in Phoenix and wraps up on August 5 in Tampa.
The two artists will be playing Denver's Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. on June 17. Tickets for the Denver concert, which run between $50.50 and $126, go on sale at noon Friday, December 15, at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation or 303-893-8497.
