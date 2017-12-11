 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Kesha and Macklemore will tour the United States in 2018.
Kesha and Macklemore will tour the United States in 2018.
Brandon Marshall

The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Coming to Denver in 2018

Westword Staff | December 11, 2017 | 10:54am
AA

After Kesha's triumphant show at the Fillmore Auditorium, we wondered why on earth she wasn't playing the Pepsi Center. Now she's announced that she'll be doing just that on June 17, 2018, on a tour with Macklemore dubbed The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore.

The nine-week tour, which will land in thirty cities, starts on June 6 in Phoenix and wraps up on August 5 in Tampa.

The two artists will be playing Denver's Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. on June 17. Tickets for the Denver concert, which run between $50.50 and $126, go on sale at noon Friday, December 15, at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation or 303-893-8497.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >