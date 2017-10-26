Kid Rock, Judas Priest and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Kid Rock, whose new album, Sweet Southern Sugar, comes out in November, brings his Greatest Show on Earth tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, March 20. Tickets, $39.50 to $129.50, go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.
Judas Priest stops at the Budweiser Events Center on Wednesday, April 11, in support of its latest album, Firepower. Tickets, $53.25 to $43.25, go on sale Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m.
Guitar ace Eric Johnson will perform his 1990 album Ah Via Musicom in its entirety at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, February 9, and the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins on Thursday, February 8. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
FoCo4PuertoRico: A Benefit Show for Puerto Rico: Ft. Patti Fiasco, Maxwell Mud, Qbala, Guerrilla Radio, Undercover Bear, DJ Gyro, Matt Mahern and more, Thu., Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., $10-$15.
Agnostic Front: Tue., Dec. 19, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Falsifier: Sun., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Lauv: With Jeremy Zucker, Tue., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $13.
Who's Bad (Michael Jackson tribute): Fri., Jan. 19, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $25.
Hot Rize 40th Anniversary Bash: With special guests Del McCoury, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Jerry Douglas and more, Fri., Jan. 12, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $45-$65.
Judas Priest: With Saxon and Black Star Riders, Wed., April 11, 7 p.m., $53.25-$73.25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
The Funk Hunters: Sat., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Justin Moore: With Dylan Scott, Thu., March 8, 7:30 p.m., $32.25-$42.25.
Donavon Frankenreiter: Fri., March 2, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
ZZ Ward: Sat., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $25-$27.
Aaron Gillespie: With Onward Etc, Sat., Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels: With Last of the Easy Riders, Wed., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
David Ramirez: Thu., Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 27, 8:30 p.m., $15.75-$18.75.
Hot Club of Cowtown: Tue., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$27.
Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit): With Kelsey Wilson (of Wild Child), Cameron Neal (of Horse Thief), Mon., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Mihali (of Twiddle): Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Suzanne Santo (of HONEYHONEY): Sun., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
ZZ Ward: Fri., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30
The Assemblage (farewell show): With Phallic Meditation, Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Televangelist: Tue., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Agnostic Front: Wed., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
The Dangerous Summer: Tue., Feb. 13, 6 p.m., $15-$17.
Dayshell and Eyes Set to Kill: Wed., Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $12.
John Maus: Fri., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Saints of Never After: With Almost, Maine, The Coast Is Ours, Rain in July, Compliments to the One, Fri., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Seaway: Sun., Feb. 4, 6 p.m., $15-$17.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Black Smurf: With Positive Satan, Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Brockhampton: Thu., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $28.50-$35.
Lane 8: Fri., March 23, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
3 Doors Down (acoustic): Tue., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65.
Eric Johnson: With Arielle, Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $37.50.
Tall Tales & the Truth: An acoustic evening with Kip Moore, Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, Thu., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45
Kid Rock: Tue., March 20, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$129.50.
Alice in Winterland: Feat. the All-American Rejects, Thu., Dec. 7, 6 p.m., $10.59-$40.
Avatar: With the Brains, Hellzapoppin, Wed., Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m., $19-$22.
Daedelus: With Free the Robots, Mono/Poly, Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $10-$25.
FLO 107.1’s Ho, Ho, Holiday: Feat. Scarface, DJ Ktone, Sun., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $10.71-$28.
Hometown for the Holidays 2017: With 888, Fri., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $20.
Punk Against Trump: Feat. Anti-Flag with Stray From the Path, the White Noise, Sharptooth, Line Brawl, Over Time, Cheap Perfume, Allout Helter, the New Narrative, Rotten Reputation, Sat., Jan. 20, 3 p.m., $20-$22.
Robb Bank$: Tue., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., $5-$20.
