 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Judas Priest comes to the Budweiser Events Center in April.
Judas Priest comes to the Budweiser Events Center in April.
Eric Gruneisen

Kid Rock, Judas Priest and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | October 26, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Kid Rock, whose new album, Sweet Southern Sugar, comes out in November, brings his Greatest Show on Earth tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, March 20. Tickets, $39.50 to $129.50, go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.

Judas Priest stops at the Budweiser Events Center on Wednesday, April 11, in support of its latest album, Firepower. Tickets, $53.25 to $43.25, go on sale Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

Guitar ace Eric Johnson will perform his 1990 album Ah Via Musicom in its entirety at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, February 9, and the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins on Thursday, February 8. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

FoCo4PuertoRico: A Benefit Show for Puerto Rico: Ft. Patti Fiasco, Maxwell Mud, Qbala, Guerrilla Radio, Undercover Bear, DJ Gyro, Matt Mahern and more, Thu., Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., $10-$15.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Agnostic Front: Tue., Dec. 19, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Falsifier: Sun., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Lauv: With Jeremy Zucker, Tue., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $13.
Who's Bad (Michael Jackson tribute): Fri., Jan. 19, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $25.

BOULDER THEATER

Hot Rize 40th Anniversary Bash: With special guests Del McCoury, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Jerry Douglas and more, Fri., Jan. 12, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $45-$65.

BUDWEISER EVENTS CENTER

Judas Priest: With Saxon and Black Star Riders, Wed., April 11, 7 p.m., $53.25-$73.25.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

The Funk Hunters: Sat., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

1STBANK CENTER

Justin Moore: With Dylan Scott, Thu., March 8, 7:30 p.m., $32.25-$42.25.

FOX THEATRE

Donavon Frankenreiter: Fri., March 2, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
ZZ Ward: Sat., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $25-$27.

GLOBE HALL

Aaron Gillespie: With Onward Etc, Sat., Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels: With Last of the Easy Riders, Wed., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
David Ramirez: Thu., Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 27, 8:30 p.m., $15.75-$18.75.
Hot Club of Cowtown: Tue., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$27.
Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit): With Kelsey Wilson (of Wild Child), Cameron Neal (of Horse Thief), Mon., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Mihali (of Twiddle): Fri., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Suzanne Santo (of HONEYHONEY): Sun., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $14-$16.

GOTHIC THEATRE

ZZ Ward: Fri., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Assemblage (farewell show): With Phallic Meditation, Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Televangelist: Tue., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

Agnostic Front: Wed., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
The Dangerous Summer: Tue., Feb. 13, 6 p.m., $15-$17.
Dayshell and Eyes Set to Kill: Wed., Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $12.
John Maus: Fri., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Saints of Never After: With Almost, Maine, The Coast Is Ours, Rain in July, Compliments to the One, Fri., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Seaway: Sun., Feb. 4, 6 p.m., $15-$17.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Black Smurf: With Positive Satan, Wed., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

OGDEN THEATRE

Brockhampton: Thu., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $28.50-$35.
Lane 8: Fri., March 23, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

3 Doors Down (acoustic): Tue., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65.
Eric Johnson: With Arielle, Fri., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $37.50.
Tall Tales & the Truth: An acoustic evening with Kip Moore, Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, Thu., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45

PEPSI CENTER

Kid Rock: Tue., March 20, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$129.50.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Alice in Winterland: Feat. the All-American Rejects, Thu., Dec. 7, 6 p.m., $10.59-$40.
Avatar: With the Brains, Hellzapoppin, Wed., Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m., $19-$22.
Daedelus: With Free the Robots, Mono/Poly, Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $10-$25.
FLO 107.1’s Ho, Ho, Holiday: Feat. Scarface, DJ Ktone, Sun., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $10.71-$28.
Hometown for the Holidays 2017: With 888, Fri., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $20.
Punk Against Trump: Feat. Anti-Flag with Stray From the Path, the White Noise, Sharptooth, Line Brawl, Over Time, Cheap Perfume, Allout Helter, the New Narrative, Rotten Reputation, Sat., Jan. 20, 3 p.m., $20-$22.
Robb Bank$: Tue., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., $5-$20. Tue., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., $5-$20.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >