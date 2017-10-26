Kid Rock, Judas Priest and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Judas Priest comes to the Budweiser Events Center in April.

Kid Rock, whose new album, Sweet Southern Sugar, comes out in November, brings his Greatest Show on Earth tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, March 20. Tickets, $39.50 to $129.50, go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.

Judas Priest stops at the Budweiser Events Center on Wednesday, April 11, in support of its latest album, Firepower. Tickets, $53.25 to $43.25, go on sale Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m.

Guitar ace Eric Johnson will perform his 1990 album Ah Via Musicom in its entirety at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, February 9, and the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins on Thursday, February 8. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m.